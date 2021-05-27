Fatal Motor Vehicle Collison in Madawaska Lake

On May 27, 2021 at approximately 8:38 AM, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a 2-vehicle crash on Route 161 in Madawaska Lake.

Investigation revealed Chantal Hayes (44 years old) of Fort Kent was travelling south in a 2011 GMC sport utility vehicle while Kelsey Whitely (28 years old) of Fort Kent was travelling north in a 2016 Ford sport utility vehicle. Investigation shows that Whitely crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and struck Hayes’ vehicle head on.

Hayes, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Cary Medical Center in Caribou and later transferred to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries. Whitely, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 161 was shut down for approximately six hours while the crash was being investigated and vehicles removed. Deputy Isaac Ward is the primary investigator and is being assisted by Deputy Caleb Jandreau and Deputy Adam Bouchard. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Caribou Ambulance, Maine Department of Transportation, the North Lakes Fire Department, the Presque Isle Police Department, and the Fort Kent Police Department.

