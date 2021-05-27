Advertisement

Fully vaccinated, feel free to get back to normal

Head of Maine CDC says efficacy of vaccine has been undersold in the past.
The state has changed it’s regulations for wearing masks both inside and out, this...
The state has changed it’s regulations for wearing masks both inside and out, this week. However, several Mainers still have questions.(Pexels)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The state has changed it’s regulations for wearing masks both inside and out, this week.

However, several Mainers still have questions.

Without a state mask mandate, requirements for wearing one can be different from business to business.

Health officials say those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 should still put one on, though.

With around half of Maine’s total population unvaccinated, state officials acknowledge there will be those who don’t follow guidelines and go without a mask.

So should a fully vaccinated person feel safe to go about *their business* around someone who hasn’t gotten a shot.

The head of the Maine CDC says yes.

“If anything we’ve undersold how effective the vaccines are,” said Dr. Nirav Shah. “If you are fully vaccinated your chances of coming down with COVID and even if you come down with it passing it on to someone else are quite small. Here in Maine 99.96%, 99.96% of all of the folks who have been vaccinated have not come down with COVID.”

Dr. Nirav Shah says that it’s important to remember that not everyone will be ready to lose the mask - even if they’ve been vaccinated.

So, act accordingly.

