Maine CDC reports 122 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

(WMTW) The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 122 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no new deaths.

The additional 122 cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 67,416.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 825.

The Maine CDC reported that 688,289 Mainers, or 51.2% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 1 new case, bringing the total to 1,838.

