Maine is one of the top trending destinations this summer

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Maine is vacationland to many people and Aroostook County is a top destination for tourism for the state of Maine. Adriana Sanchez has more on why Maine is currently one of the top trending states for travelers this summer.

Whether it’s booking a long term summer vacation or just a weekend getaway, rural Maine is attracting many people and now is one of the top trending destinations for people this summer.

As the state rural back with some of the Covid guidelines, Aroostook county position is positioned to do really well visitors to the region have ben surveyed and they’re looking for places in rural America and our data suggest that they’ve been searching for those for about a year and those destinations have been higher on their interest levels than those density populated cities,” said Jacob Pelkey Tourism, Developer for Aroostook County Tourism.

In an Air Bnb’s latest travel trend report, it shows rural destination bookings have doubled since 2015.

“One of which is that Maine is actually one of the top trending states for Air Bnb travelers this summer some of the big things we’re seeing is that people are really looking to go to the outdoors we call it the great escape to rural from our own four walls. In 2015 actually rural travel on Air bnb accounted for less than 10% nights booked globally and now I n 2021 It now accounts for more than double that,” said Liz Fusco Communications Lead for North America Air Bnb.

An air bnb host says last year he was booked for 300 days and this year he is all booked through September.

Host Chris Chierek said, “It’s been fantastic with the amount of people who are wanting to come out to the country wanting to relax and get out of the big city and its just been great to have all walks of life whether it be people who lived all their lives and moved away and came back or the travelers that have come up for the trail or the snow mobile season.”

Experts say it’s no surprise Maine is one of the top destination places for people right now especially with Covid restrictions easing up.

“They don’t call it vacation land for nothing I think it absolutely makes sense, Maine is so beautiful and then again give the trends were seeing which are really around guests looking to get to the great outdoors and Maine is certainly one of the best places in the U.S to be able to re discover nature with what people look to post pandemic travel,” said Fusco.

Whether it’s snowmobile season or hiking, Maine is a four season vacation destination that many are taking advantage of. Adriana Sanchez News Source 8.

