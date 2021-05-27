Advertisement

Maine Public Utilities Commission has no show for public hearing on potential Versant rate increase

(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT
Maine (WABI) - The Maine Public Utilities Commission held a public hearing last night regarding Versant Power’s request to raise distribution rates by 25-percent over two years.

However, no customers showed up to speak.

The hearing was held as a conference call that allowed people to call in and testify.

Versant says the average residential customer could expect to pay about four dollars more a month beginning this October with another four dollar increase in October of next year.

