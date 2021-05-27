Maine unemployment claims drop to pandemic low

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Unemployment claims in Maine have dropped to their lowest level since the pandemic began.

According to the Maine Department of Labor, roughly 1,000 initial claims for state unemployment insurance were filed the week ending May 22nd. That’s down 94% from this time last year, when the MDOL was plagued by fraud.

Continued claims for state aid fell to about 11,600. That’s more than 126,000 fewer than this time last year.

Over the weekend, pre-pandemic work search requirements went back into effect in Maine. That change will be reflected in next week’s jobless figures.

Maine unemployment figures for the week ending May 22nd, 2021 (WABI)

