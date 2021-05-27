Advertisement

`School of Rock’ actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident

By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie “School of Rock” with Jack Black, was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street early Wednesday.

Police said Clark, 32, was struck after running a red light in the city’s Avondale neighborhood. Clark was riding east on Logan Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle heading south on Western Avenue, a witness and the driver both told responding officers, according to a Chicago Police Department crash report.

Authorities say emergency responders found Clark partially under the car. Clark was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities say the 20-year-old woman driving the car was issued several citations, but didn’t give additional information.

After starring in “School of Rock” with Black, Clark continued pursuing drumming. Most recently, he played in the band Jess Bess & The Intentions, which made its debut performance Saturday at Legendary Wooden Nickel in the Chicago suburb of Highwood.

In an Instagram post, Black called Clark’s death devastating and that he was heartbroken that it came too soon.

“Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community,” Black wrote.

In interviews, Clark said he landed his only movie role by responding to an ad in a local newspaper looking for adolescents who can play drums, keyboards and guitar.

Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the movie, called Clark a “big-hearted, warm human.” She said Clark frequently attended her stand-up and sketch comedy shows at Second City.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 27, 2021
Fatal Motor Vehicle Collison in Madawaska Lake
Apartment Fire Madawaska
Apartment Fire in Madawaska
Presque Isle Police had taken calls on Katrina Majkszaks operation from concerned motorists and...
Ashland woman charged with OUI after crash in Mapleton
Path to Green level announced
New Brunswick releases plan to reopen province
This week's super flower blood moon eclipse was a rare, interstellar double feature.
Super flower blood moon eclipse delights stargazers

Latest News

A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: TikTok fire challenge puts teen in ICU
FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris...
DA won’t seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson
AR Gould extends visitor hours.
Northern Light AR Gould hospital extends visitor hours
AR Gould extends visitor hours