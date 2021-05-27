Advertisement

Woman in racist Central Park confrontation sues over firing

Amy Cooper made a second 911 call about a Black birdwatcher in Central Park, prosecutors say.
Amy Cooper made a second 911 call about a Black birdwatcher in Central Park, prosecutors say.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: May. 26, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with a Black man in Central Park over an unleashed dog has filed a lawsuit against her former employer.

Amy Cooper is accusing Franklin Templeton of not doing an investigation before terminating her because of her race and gender.

In her federal lawsuit, Cooper says it wasn’t racism that led her to call police but fear and the company would have known that with an investigation. She says an investigation would have been done if she were not a white woman.

The company calls her claims baseless.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 27, 2021
Fatal Motor Vehicle Collison in Madawaska Lake
Apartment Fire Madawaska
Apartment Fire in Madawaska
Presque Isle Police had taken calls on Katrina Majkszaks operation from concerned motorists and...
Ashland woman charged with OUI after crash in Mapleton
Path to Green level announced
New Brunswick releases plan to reopen province
This week's super flower blood moon eclipse was a rare, interstellar double feature.
Super flower blood moon eclipse delights stargazers

Latest News

A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: TikTok fire challenge puts teen in ICU
FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris...
DA won’t seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson
AR Gould extends visitor hours.
Northern Light AR Gould hospital extends visitor hours
AR Gould extends visitor hours