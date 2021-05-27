Advertisement

Worker trapped, dug out when trench collapses in South Portland

There has been an ongoing road construction project in that area.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A construction worker was hurt early Thursday when a trench collapsed in South Portland.

A worker from Dearborn Brothers was trapped when the trench gave way and other workers raced to dig him out.

He was eventually pulled from the trench by firefighters.

The man was conscious and alert when he was taken to Maine Medical Center, but his exact condition was not clear.

Cottage Road was closed between Broadway and Walnut Street, including the intersection with Highland Avenue.

This is right near Red’s Dairy Freeze.

It was not clear when the road would reopen.

