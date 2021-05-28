Ashland woman charged with OUI after crash in Mapleton

On 5/27/2021 at approximately 1615 Hours the Houlton Regional Communications Center took a call of a crash on Route 163 in Mapleton. Initial reports were that an intoxicated female had crashed into another vehicle and that driver was attempting to flee the scene of the crash. Cpl. Chuck Michaud responded to the scene and found everyone involved to still be at the crash scene. His investigation revealed that 47 year old Kartrina Majkszak had been traveling west on Route 163 in her 2006 Ford Focus when she crashed into the back end of a 2006 Toyota 4-Runner that had been towing a U-Haul trailer. 57 year old Jean Hodgkins of Worcester, MA had been preparing to turn into a driveway with her SUV and trailer that she had had been towing when the crash occurred. Majkszak was transported to AR Gould by Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance for what appeared to be minor injuries. Hodgkins and her passenger were uninjured. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and the Ford had to be towed from the scene. Presque Isle Police had taken calls on Majkszaks operation from concerned motorists and had been searching for her prior to the crash. When the crash occurred Sgt. Tyler Cote of PIPD was closest to the crash and responded to ensure that the operator did not flee the scene. Majkszak was charged with Operating Under the Influence, Driving to Endanger, and Violating Conditions of Release.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.