Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 128 COVID-19 cases on Friday and no new deaths.

The additional 128 cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 67,544.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 825.

The Maine CDC reported that 693,460 Mainers, or 51.59% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 7 new cases, bringing the total to 1,845.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 825
  • Total cases: 67,544
  • Confirmed cases: 49,481
  • Probable cases: 18,063
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.81%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 111
  • Patients in intensive care: 45
  • Patients on ventilators: 19

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 27, 2021
Fatal Motor Vehicle Collison in Madawaska Lake
Apartment Fire Madawaska
Apartment Fire in Madawaska
Presque Isle Police had taken calls on Katrina Majkszaks operation from concerned motorists and...
Ashland woman charged with OUI after crash in Mapleton
Path to Green level announced
New Brunswick releases plan to reopen province
This week's super flower blood moon eclipse was a rare, interstellar double feature.
Super flower blood moon eclipse delights stargazers

Latest News

AR Gould extends visitor hours.
Northern Light AR Gould hospital extends visitor hours
AR Gould extends visitor hours
Presque Isle Police had taken calls on Katrina Majkszaks operation from concerned motorists and...
Ashland woman charged with OUI after crash in Mapleton
Path to Green level announced
New Brunswick releases plan to reopen province