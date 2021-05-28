Maine CDC reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 128 COVID-19 cases on Friday and no new deaths.

The additional 128 cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 67,544.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 825.

The Maine CDC reported that 693,460 Mainers, or 51.59% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 7 new cases, bringing the total to 1,845.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 825

Total cases: 67,544

Confirmed cases: 49,481

Probable cases: 18,063

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.81%

14-day positivity rate: 2%

Currently hospitalized: 111

Patients in intensive care: 45

Patients on ventilators: 19

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.