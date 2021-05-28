Maine CDC reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 128 COVID-19 cases on Friday and no new deaths.
The additional 128 cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 67,544.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 825.
The Maine CDC reported that 693,460 Mainers, or 51.59% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Aroostook County has 7 new cases, bringing the total to 1,845.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 825
- Total cases: 67,544
- Confirmed cases: 49,481
- Probable cases: 18,063
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.81%
- 14-day positivity rate: 2%
- Currently hospitalized: 111
- Patients in intensive care: 45
- Patients on ventilators: 19
Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.