Maine legislative committee votes against ending qualified immunity for police officers

The bill was opposed by law enforcement agencies and others.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A legislative committee has voted 9-1 against a proposal to remove police officers’ protection from lawsuits in Maine.

The judiciary committee’s vote on Thursday all but kills LD 214 “An Act to Eliminate Qualified Immunity for Police Officers.

It will proceed with an “ought not to pass” recommendation.

Supporters said it was time to hold police accountable by making it easier to sue individual officers for their actions.

The bill was opposed by law enforcement agencies and others.

New York City and four states recently passed laws ending so-called “qualified immunity,” making it easier for those who feel they were wronged by police officers to sue them for damages.

According to FBI statistics, Maine’s crime rate has been falling since 2015 and is currently the lowest in the nation by a wide margin.

The issue of qualified immunity generated passionate discussion during public hearings earlier this year.

