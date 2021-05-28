Northern Light AR Gould hospital extends visitor hours

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Northern light AR Gould hospital has now extended their visitor hours for those wishing to visit a family member in the hospital or at the continuing care facility in Mars Hill. Megan Cole has more on what the plan is moving forward.

It’s been a long time coming. Visiting hours have been extended at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital for families and patients.

“We’re real excited to change our visitor policy. We were in the past it was only 2 hours, we’ve now extended it to 4 hours. So it will be Mondays through Fridays it will be 1 in the afternoon to 5pm and then on the weekends and holidays it will be 8am to noon. The long term care facility in Mars Hill has extended their hours some but they have too, you have to call for an appointment. They can have up to 2 visitors.”

Tammy Beaulier-Fuller is the associate vice president of nursing at northern light AR Gould hospital. She says that even though hours have been extended at the hospital, it is still one person per day.

“Once they leave, they cannot return. If they wanna stay for the full four hours they can do that. But once they left the facility, they can’t come back. It can be a different person each day though so let’s say it’s an elderly grandmother that’s here and today the daughter wants to visit. Tomorrow the son wants to visit and the following day maybe a grandchild visits that’s fine, but it’s one person per day.”

As far as masks and lifting other restrictions currently in place, Beaulier-Fuller says that they will continue to work with the CDC to see when they can lift those restrictions.

“We’re excited to get whatever information we can from them but we trust in the fact that that they’re wanting to keep our patients and residents as safe as possible and so we will do exactly what they’ve instructed us to do. We anxiously await any updates they can provide us.”

According to Ellen Bartlett of Houlton Regional Hospital, visiting hours continue to be 1pm to 6pm. Northern Maine Medical Center has visiting hours 1:00pm to 5:00pm every day of the week. Cary Medical Center is not planning any changes to it’s visitor policy at this time. Megan Cole, news source 8.

