Weather on the Web Friday, May 28th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good morning, and Happy Friday everyone!

To end off the work week... we’re looking at mostly sunny skies, along with a slightly cooler-feel to the day!

We started off the morning on the chillier side, with below-freezing temps... as well as those freeze/ frost headlines. The NWS has already placed another Freeze Warning for Central & Southeastern Aroostook overnight tonight, for 1:00am through 6:00am Saturday morning. Make sure to take those extra steps and precautions to cover up/ protect any sensitive plants or vegetation that may be prone to frost/ freeze damage.

As we continue into the holiday weekend... we can expect quieter days for both Saturday and Sunday. And overall, we’re looking at a mixture of sun & clouds... with a slightly cooler-feel lasting through Monday.

Then, Memorial Day itself, unfortunately brings light to steady rain showers back into our area, persisting on-and-off throughout the day. That’s followed by drier and warmer weather into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing Memorial Day Weekend!

