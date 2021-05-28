What people should bring with them to have a safe, but fun hiking experience

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -With summer almost here, people are now able to get back to doing outside activities such as hiking. But, what should people make sure to bring with them? Megan Cole has more on what you need so you can have a fun, but safe hike.

Hiking is not only a great way to get outdoors, but to get some exercise after a long winter. However, it’s important to make sure you have some supplies with you to stay safe.

“Plan with extra water, extra snacks, bring food….just be prepared. Because you don’t know what’s going to happen. You might find yourself on a hot day needing some extra water you might find yourself not having enough breakfast and the last you want is to have an empty belly or get dehydrated.”

Jim Britt is the director of communications for the department of agriculture, conservation and forestry. He says if you’re new to hiking or haven’t hiked in a while, stick to what you know.

“Stick to trails that you know, stick to your comfort levels, don’t take risks in other words. Coming out of the pandemic and with other stressors on our first responders across the board it’s really important to not put yourself at risk and not create a situation where you need to be rescued.”

He says it’s important to let someone know your plans before you head out on a hike.

“Things happen. Good things happen, bad things happen and it’s really important to have a schedule and if something were to happen and you don’t come home for instance if you do have an accident on a trail and you happened to be at a place where you don’t have a cell signal, you’re not gonna be able to call for assistance.”

If you’re interested in hiking and want to find trails, visit the Maine department of agriculture, conservation and forestry website.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.