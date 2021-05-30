Advertisement

Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to several drug charges related to cocaine, heroin and MDMA.(Source: Merseyside Police via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England (CNN) - A drug dealer from the United Kingdom was arrested after police analyzed his fingerprints from a photo he sent of himself holding a block of cheese.

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced last Friday to 13 years and six months in prison, according to police. He pleaded guilty to several drug charges related to cocaine, heroin and MDMA.

Authorities say Stewart’s “love of Stilton cheese” led to his arrest.

Police identified Stewart through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a...
Police identified Stewart through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a block of Stilton cheese in the palm of his hand.(Source: Merseyside Police via CNN)

Police intercepted a photo Stewart sent through an encrypted messaging service called EncroChat. He was identified through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a block of Stilton cheese in the palm of his hand.

The arrest was part of an international operation targeting criminals who used EncroChat, to which law enforcement officials in Europe gained access. UK officials say tens of thousands of criminals across the globe used it to coordinate their illegal actions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!" Filling...
The unanswered ‘Jeopardy!’ question: Who’s the new host?
Application now open for one-time payment incentive to get unemployed Mainers back to work
Coronavirus in Maine
Daily infections continue to plummet in Maine
Fossils found in Northern Maine woods.
A prehistoric discovery in the northern Maine woods is providing a look into what Maine was like 400 million years ago
Path to Green level announced
New Brunswick releases plan to reopen province

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run
Biden preparing intensely for Putin's tactics with aides and allies.
Biden eases trade friction with EU ahead of Putin summit
The partisan Arizona audit is reaching a milestone.
Arizona audit nears milestone
The partisan Maricopa County ballot review has been plagued by a 'slew of problems.'
Arizona audit of 2020 election hits hand-count milestone
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill swirls, briefly, far out at sea