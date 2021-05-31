Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 42 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

By Ashley Blackford
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 42 COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 67,780. It’s the fewest new daily cases since last October.

The 7-day average of new daily cases dipped to 104.1, the lowest level since early November of last year.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 825.

The Maine CDC reported that 699,816 Mainers, or 52.06% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 4 new cases, bringing the total to 1,865.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 825
  • Total cases: 67,780
  • Confirmed cases: 49,647
  • Probable cases: 18,133
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.81%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 96
  • Patients in intensive care: 36
  • Patients on ventilators: 20

