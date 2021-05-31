Memorial Day service held at Northern Maine Veterans’ Cemetery

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Towns had their own services for Memorial Day, but the celebration of fallen soldiers’ lives and service continued at Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery on Monday afternoon.

The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted a Memorial Day service this afternoon at Northern Maine Veterans’ Cemetery. Before the service, attendees visited graves and memorials and reconnected amongst old friends.

“It seemed like we had more this year,” said Roger Felix, commander of VFW post 9389 about the crowd. “I don’t know if people wanted to be outside because of COVID, but it was a nice addition, that people were willing to stand in the rain for a few moments to remember people who aren’t here anymore.”

State politicians wrote letters to be read at the ceremony. They and other speakers reminded the crowd of everyone this occasion is held for.

“On this Memorial day, we are keeping our promise to never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Roy Woods, chairman at the cemetery.

Gregory LaFrancoise, president of Northern Light and army veteran, said the day was about celebrating “those who lost their lives building that bedrock by taking personal responsibility” for our freedom.

“So too should we reflect on the men and woman stationed around the globe in defense of our nation,” said Angus King’s liaison in a letter he wrote.

Susan Collins also sent a letter and a representative to the ceremony.

“Here in Aroostook County and throughout America we set aside Memorial Day to honor those who gave their all for all of us.”

And Jared Golden’s letter honored the loved ones left behind. His liaison read, “let us also remember the families of the fallen.”

The crowd joined in song and saluted the fallen.

“I believe it means a huge amount of respect to this community,” said Felix. “It is a heavy, heavy populated base of veterans within Northern Maine, a lot of pride and patriotism in the state itself but also, Northern Maine and it seems like Aroostook county especially.”

The ceremony ended with thanks and a promise to return next year and make sure those remembered today are never forgotten.

