Sen. Susan Collins joins Bangor JROTC for Memorial Day ceremony

Collins says it’s great to see young people in Maine leading such an important event.
Members of the Bangor High School junior ROTC led a Memorial Day ceremony along the waterfront Monday.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a year of limitations and canceled parades, people gathered at the Bangor Waterfront Monday for a Memorial Day ceremony.

Senator Susan Collins joined the Junior ROTC event, participating in the flag ceremony and wreath laying to honor fallen service members, police officers and firefighters.

“We live in an age of hyper partisanship and divisiveness and cynicism and these young people show that at least here in Maine, there’s still a sense of duty, honor, and celebration of all that makes America great,” said Collins.

JROTC Cadet Battalion Commander Jack Hamilton is a senior at Bangor High School.

He says it’s important to him to serve his community and his country.

“It means everything to us to remember those and not let them be forgotten. Last year it was a real let down hat we couldn’t have an event but having one this year reminds us that we can still get together as a community and celebrate these amazing days to remember everyone,” said Hamilton.

Collins says there are many ways to honor and recognize those who have served, including just a simple thank you.

“As a policy maker, a senator one way that I can do it is to make sure that when their time in the service is done that we keep our promises to them in terms of health care, educational benefits,” said Collins.

Collins reflected on her childhood where she attended the Caribou Memorial Day parades with her father, who was a WWII veteran.

She says it’s great to see everyone together honoring those who served.

“Even though we didn’t have the usual parade to be able to have this very touching Memorial Day celebration with people from all generations stopping to honor those who served was really meaningful,” said Collins.

