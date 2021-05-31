Advertisement

Unidentified boy’s body found on trail near Las Vegas

By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker on a trail near Las Vegas Friday morning.

A woman earlier mistakenly identified the boy as her 8-year-old son, even after seeing photos of the body.

But the son she thought was missing was camping with his father and his 11-year-old brother and didn’t have a cellphone signal.

Las Vegas Police are asking teachers to take a close look at the updated picture to see if they can identify the victim.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is assisting local authorities in the case.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the unknown boy’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call Las Vegas homicide at 702-828-3521.

Tipsters who want to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Light AR Gould
COVID-19 outbreak at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital
Two days after Debby-Neal Strickland, left, and Jim Strickland, center, were married in...
Woman donates kidney to hubby’s ex-wife days after wedding
Zachary Titus
Maine inmate awaits sentence for killing cellmate over cigarettes
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers
Fallen heroes honored through lawn display
Fallen heroes honored through Presque Isle lawn display

Latest News

Pit bull puppy Smoke has recovered from all her surgeries and is on her way to becoming a...
Man adopts puppy he saved from 7 stab wounds
The pit bull puppy's previous owner is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly stabbing her.
Good Samaritan saves stabbed, dying puppy then adopts her
In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
2 charged in Miami Beach shooting; DaBaby detained, released
The 5th grade student in the Tenafly School District reportedly dressed as Hitler for a school...
5th grader dresses as Hitler, lists ‘accomplishments’ for school project
The school district promised a full investigation after learning the student’s teacher approved...
Jewish Federation CEO speaks out about 5th grader's report on Hitler