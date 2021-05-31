Advertisement

Weather on the Web Monday, May 31st

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Memorial Day, everyone!

--As we remember all those brave men and women who served, lost their lives, and sacrificed so much for our everyday freedoms, we take a moment to reflect and say thank you to the Veteran community in the County, and across the Country.

Today, unfortunately we’re looking at soggier conditions to celebrate this Memorial Day... with off-and-on moderate to heavy rain throughout the day. With the rain continuing, we’ll only reach mid-to-upper 50′s by the afternoon.

The rain is expected to come to an end after midnight tonight... with dryer conditions into Tuesday. Tomorrow, also brings a mixture of clouds & sun... along with warmer temps, and a chance for an isolated shower/ storm into the afternoon.

We’ll warm-up our temperatures through the end of the week... with 80-degree days expected by Friday, into the upcoming weekend.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast.

And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing Memorial Day!

