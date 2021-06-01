Advertisement

China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first...
The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

The news comes amid heightened awareness of the threat of emerging diseases as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives around the world.

But unlike with coronaviruses, there are global influenza surveillance systems that watch for human cases of bird flu, since a strain named H5N1 cropped up in the late 1990s in Hong Kong’s crowded live-poultry markets.

Between 2013 and 2017, another bird flu named H7N9 infected more than 1,500 people in China through close contact with infected chickens.

With that history, authorities aren’t surprised to see occasional human cases of various bird flu strains and they monitor closely for any signs one is spreading between people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Light AR Gould
COVID-19 outbreak at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital
Two days after Debby-Neal Strickland, left, and Jim Strickland, center, were married in...
Woman donates kidney to hubby’s ex-wife days after wedding
Zachary Titus
Maine inmate awaits sentence for killing cellmate over cigarettes
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers
Fallen heroes honored through lawn display
Fallen heroes honored through Presque Isle lawn display

Latest News

Pit bull puppy Smoke has recovered from all her surgeries and is on her way to becoming a...
Man adopts puppy he saved from 7 stab wounds
The pit bull puppy's previous owner is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly stabbing her.
Good Samaritan saves stabbed, dying puppy then adopts her
In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
2 charged in Miami Beach shooting; DaBaby detained, released
The 5th grade student in the Tenafly School District reportedly dressed as Hitler for a school...
5th grader dresses as Hitler, lists ‘accomplishments’ for school project
The school district promised a full investigation after learning the student’s teacher approved...
Jewish Federation CEO speaks out about 5th grader's report on Hitler