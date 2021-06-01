Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital

Northern Light AR Gould
Northern Light AR Gould(WAGM)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Presque Isle, Maine (June 1, 2021) — Northern Light AR Gould Hospital has confirmed the Maine CDC has designated the hospital a COVID-19 outbreak location. The outbreak designation stems from two recently admitted patients and four staff members in the hospital’s Medical/Surgical unit who tested positive for COVID-19. Testing of all staff and patients on the unit is underway to identify any potential additional positive cases.

Effective immediately, the hospital-wide visitation policy is updated to restrict visitors in all areas except for the Women and Children’s unit.

AR Gould president Greg LaFrancois said Tuesday that staff are working closely with Maine CDC to determine if spread may have occurred in the hospital versus the community, and that AR Gould continues to take precaution to protect patients, staff, and community members as has been done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

LaFrancois added that this should serve as stark reminder to all that the pandemic has not ended, that the virus is still out there, and those who have not been vaccinated should consider doing so at once.

Individuals can register for a vaccine at covid/northernlighthealth.org.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two days after Debby-Neal Strickland, left, and Jim Strickland, center, were married in...
Woman donates kidney to hubby’s ex-wife days after wedding
Zachary Titus
Maine inmate awaits sentence for killing cellmate over cigarettes
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers
Fallen heroes honored through lawn display
Fallen heroes honored through Presque Isle lawn display

Latest News

Stroke awareness.
What are the signs and symptoms of a stroke?
PIHS civil war tour.
The Presque Isle historical society marked Memorial Day in a different way
Med Monday stroke awareness
PIHS tour
Maine wild turkey season begins
Final days of spring for Maine’s turkey hunt