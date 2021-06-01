COVID-19 outbreak at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital

Presque Isle, Maine (June 1, 2021) — Northern Light AR Gould Hospital has confirmed the Maine CDC has designated the hospital a COVID-19 outbreak location. The outbreak designation stems from two recently admitted patients and four staff members in the hospital’s Medical/Surgical unit who tested positive for COVID-19. Testing of all staff and patients on the unit is underway to identify any potential additional positive cases.

Effective immediately, the hospital-wide visitation policy is updated to restrict visitors in all areas except for the Women and Children’s unit.

AR Gould president Greg LaFrancois said Tuesday that staff are working closely with Maine CDC to determine if spread may have occurred in the hospital versus the community, and that AR Gould continues to take precaution to protect patients, staff, and community members as has been done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

LaFrancois added that this should serve as stark reminder to all that the pandemic has not ended, that the virus is still out there, and those who have not been vaccinated should consider doing so at once.

Individuals can register for a vaccine at covid/northernlighthealth.org.

