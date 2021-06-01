Advertisement

Final days of spring for Maine’s turkey hunt

Maine wild turkey season begins
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s spring turkey hunt is entering its final days of the year.

The Pine Tree State is home to an active hunt for wild turkeys, which live all over the state.

The season ends June 5.

Hunters can take two bearded wild turkeys in most of the state, though they are limited to just one in some parts of far northern Maine.

They’re encouraged to check with authorities before hunting.

