Maine CDC reports 39 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 39 COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 67,819. It’s the fewest new daily cases since last October.

The 7-day average of new daily cases dipped to 99.4, the lowest level since last fall.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 825.

The Maine CDC reported that 700,618 Mainers, or 52.12% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 2new cases, bringing the total to 1,867.

