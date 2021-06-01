Advertisement

Maine will have shark warning after fatal attack last year

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) — Maine state coastal parks are going to adopt a flag system used in Massachusetts to warn beachgoers of the presence of sharks.

The Times Record reports that the move comes after the state’s first documented fatal shark attack last summer.

The purple flag with a white shark silhouette will also be hoisted in Harpswell, where a woman was killed by a great white last summer.

A state official says the warning flag is widely used in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, which sees more white sharks than Maine.

