PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Presque Isle historical society marked Memorial Day in a different way.

They hosted a civil war trolley tour to show where several people who served during the civil war are buried.

“The civil war had a huge impact here even though we’re very far removed from the battlegrounds and so that’s kind of the whole premise of the tour. Memorial day came about as a civil war acknowledgement it was originally called decoration day.”

“I spent about 20 years in Missouri prior to moving here a few years back and it’d be interesting to see the different perspective on the civil war and how it impacted up here vs. down in Missouri”

Organizers say this event is just the start of a busy summer for the Historical Society.

