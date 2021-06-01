Weather on the Web Tuesday, June 1st

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

We’re seeing a mixture of sun & clouds to start off the day... followed by a disturbance moving through, causing a few isolated showers and chance pop-up storms into the afternoon/ early evening. Not all areas across the County will see this... but just be a little sky-aware throughout the day today.

Then, high pressure builds in tomorrow... with plenty of sunshine and warmer temps, reaching those upper-70s.

Moving ahead this week, we can expect a warming trend... with 80′s by Friday, and a run at 90′s into next week!

Additional chances for rain are shaping up for Thursday, Friday & Saturday... followed by drier conditions Sunday into Monday.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

