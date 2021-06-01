Advertisement

Weather on the Web Tuesday, June 1st

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

We’re seeing a mixture of sun & clouds to start off the day... followed by a disturbance moving through, causing a few isolated showers and chance pop-up storms into the afternoon/ early evening. Not all areas across the County will see this... but just be a little sky-aware throughout the day today.

Then, high pressure builds in tomorrow... with plenty of sunshine and warmer temps, reaching those upper-70s.

Moving ahead this week, we can expect a warming trend... with 80′s by Friday, and a run at 90′s into next week!

Additional chances for rain are shaping up for Thursday, Friday & Saturday... followed by drier conditions Sunday into Monday.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Light AR Gould
COVID-19 outbreak at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital
Two days after Debby-Neal Strickland, left, and Jim Strickland, center, were married in...
Woman donates kidney to hubby’s ex-wife days after wedding
Zachary Titus
Maine inmate awaits sentence for killing cellmate over cigarettes
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers
Fallen heroes honored through lawn display
Fallen heroes honored through Presque Isle lawn display

Latest News

Weather on the Web Tuesday, June 1st
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Monday, May 31st
Weather on the Web Monday, May 31st
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Friday, May 28th