Cyber attacks are happening everywhere - even in The County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - There are close to 500,000 job openings in cyber security, as of May of this year, according to Cyber Seek. Within this past year there have been three major ransomware attacks in the U.S, the most recent, the hack of meat-packer JBS’s facilities. In the County, in April of this year, the Presque Isle Police department was hacked into. News Source 8′s Adriana Sanchez has more on what is being done to encourage people to fill the cyber security jobs.

Cyber-attacks are a rising concern across the U.S. Recently the Presque Ise Police department became a victim of a ransomware attack. Experts are warning that everyone is at risk and anyone can become a victim of these attacks.

“The attack on the police department in Aroostook County is an indication that nobody in invulnerable to this, this is a problem that’s going to grow as the internet has grown and it’s going to take an all hands on deck to defend ourselves. The important thing is we have to establish a new partnership between the government and the private sector in order to defend ourselves because as I mention most of the attacks are on the private sector,” said U.S Senator Angus King.

Reuben Caron, an instructor of Network Admin & Cybersecurity at Northern Maine Community College says, “Cyber security in the U.S is facing threats every day we see it in our power infrastructure, fuel infrastructure. Just a month ago the colonial and most recently the food supply chain with JBS so we’re going to continue to see it rise with threats from other nations, states. We have threats with hacking groups and it’s going to become more and more important too try to combat that and try to help protect ourselves going forward in the future”

Schools in the county are trying to help combat the problem. Northern Maine Community College has revised their cybersecurity program. So why is it so important to have a program like this in our community?

“It’s important to have a program like this in our rural community because any community rural city any business large or small is accessible to hacking in ransomware so it’s important to have students here trained in our community that they can get out and help the workforce defend themselves,” said Caron.

The Biden administration has said they are trying to treat ransomware attacks as a national security threat now. Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.