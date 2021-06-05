The Maine CDC reports 97 new Covid-19 cases
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 97 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one new death.
The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,154.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 839. Cumberland County reported one new death.
The Maine CDC reported that 715,065 Mainers, or 53.20% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,876.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 839
- Total cases: 68,154
- Confirmed cases: 49,869
- Probable cases: 18,285
- 14-day positivity rate: 1.8%
- Currently hospitalized: 62
- Patients in intensive care: 29
- Patients on ventilators: 16
