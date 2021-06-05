The Maine CDC reports 97 new Covid-19 cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 97 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one new death.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,154.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 839. Cumberland County reported one new death.

The Maine CDC reported that 715,065 Mainers, or 53.20% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,876.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 839

Total cases: 68,154

Confirmed cases: 49,869

Probable cases: 18,285

14-day positivity rate: 1.8%

Currently hospitalized: 62

Patients in intensive care: 29

Patients on ventilators: 16

