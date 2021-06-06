Advertisement

Fire burns two storage sheds, multiple golf carts, at Mars Hill Country Club

Tape around the scene of the fire
Tape around the scene of the fire(WAGM)
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - A fire at the Mars Hill Country Club resulted in the loss of two storage sheds and multiple golf carts on Sunday. There were no injuries.

“Upon arrival two of their cart storage sheds were fully involved. The third one was beginning to ignite and we were able to stop it right there...it started entering under the eaves,” said Mars Hill Fire Department Assistant Chief Arthur London.

Asst Chief London said he arrived with Mars Hill fire shortly before 3, and they were at the scene until 5:30. Bridgewater and Easton also responded. Asst Chief London says in total there were approximately 28 firefighters.

