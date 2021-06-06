The Maine CDC reports 78 new Covid-19 cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 78 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no new deaths.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,232.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 839.

The Maine CDC reported that 718,238 Mainers, or 60.65% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 1 new case, bringing the total to 1,877.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 839

Total cases: 68,232

Confirmed cases: 49,927

Probable cases: 18,305

14-day positivity rate: 1.8%

Currently hospitalized: 61

Patients in intensive care: 26

Patients on ventilators: 15

