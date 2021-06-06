The Maine CDC reports 78 new Covid-19 cases
Jun. 6, 2021
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 78 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no new deaths.
The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,232.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 839.
The Maine CDC reported that 718,238 Mainers, or 60.65% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Aroostook County has 1 new case, bringing the total to 1,877.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 839
- Total cases: 68,232
- Confirmed cases: 49,927
- Probable cases: 18,305
- 14-day positivity rate: 1.8%
- Currently hospitalized: 61
- Patients in intensive care: 26
- Patients on ventilators: 15
