The Maine CDC reports 78 new Covid-19 cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 78 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no new deaths.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,232.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 839.

The Maine CDC reported that 718,238 Mainers, or 60.65% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 1 new case, bringing the total to 1,877.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 839
  • Total cases: 68,232
  • Confirmed cases: 49,927
  • Probable cases: 18,305
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.8%
  • Currently hospitalized: 61
  • Patients in intensive care: 26
  • Patients on ventilators: 15

