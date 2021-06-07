Advertisement

Man accused of drunkenly crashing through fence and onto busy schoolyard

By News 12 Long Island Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAST ROCKAWAY, N.Y. (News 12) - An allegedly drunk man was arrested on several charges after police say he crashed through a schoolyard fence and drove erratically across the field at high speeds while about 80 kids were playing outside.

Edward Coghlan, 73, faces several charges, including driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child after the Wednesday afternoon incident. Police say the retired court officer and Marine veteran was drunk when he crashed through a chain link fence outside Rhame Avenue Elementary School in East Rockaway.

He then allegedly drove erratically across the field at high speeds while about 80 kids were playing outside. Police say dozens of children were left scrambling for safety, but none of them were hurt.

Prosecutors say his blood alcohol content level was .16, which is twice the legal limit.

“My nephew was out playing on that school yard when he came around and watched him go in circles, trying to get out,” said resident Roberto Hernandez.

School officials are crediting the actions of their staff in getting students off the field and into the building. They say no students were near the car at any time.

“It was crazy. I also know my son, who I had just dropped off, was outside when it happened. The monitors were on top of it so quick because you could hear the whistles going off immediately,” resident David Gallagher said. “I’m just happy they were able to get all the kids inside.”

Coghlan is also accused of leaving the scene of an accident prior to the incident at the school. Police say he hit a car in the parking lot of a Wendy’s and drove off, with the driver of the other vehicle following him.

Police arrested Coghlan at his home shortly after the incidents. His neighbor, Laura Calero, says she saw officers confiscate his car after his arrest.

“If it is DWI, it’s horrific,” Calero said. “I hope he gets help. If this is the case, he really needs help, you know?”

Prosecutors say Coghlan’s blood alcohol content level was .16, which is twice the legal limit. They also say he was previously arrested in 2018 on a DWI charge.

Coghlan was released without bail and is due back in court June 10.

