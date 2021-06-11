Advertisement

Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver

By CNN Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) - An Arkansas woman is suing the State Patrol over a trooper’s use of a PIT maneuver in July 2020 that resulted in flipping her vehicle.

Janice Nicole Harper claims she was two months pregnant when the trooper bumped her car, causing her to hit a concrete barrier.

Her vehicle then flipped over, briefly leaving her trapped inside as seen in the dashcam video.

The trooper, Rodney Dunn, said Harper was speeding and ignored his signals to pull over.

Harper claims she wasn’t trying to evade arrest, and she was just looking for a safe place to stop her car.

She was cited for speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

According to Harper’s attorney, the trooper’s actions were reckless and put his client at substantial risk of physical injury.

Harper’s unborn baby was unharmed in the crash.

Arkansas State Police have not responded to a request for comment on the case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Presque Isle Does Not Renew Lease with Homeless Services of Aroostook’s Transitional...
City of Presque Isle Does Not Renew Lease with Homeless Services of Aroostook’s Transitional Housing
Kids walking down hallways
MSAD 70 was found not in compliance of the Maine Unified Education Regulations by the Maine DOE
Bad weather
Weekend events postponed
Don Clapp retiring.
The staff and students of Wisdom High School celebrated a retiring custodian in a special way
Canadian Border to Remain Closed
Canadian Border Restrictions on Nonessential Travel Extended Until July 21.

Latest News

This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
12 dead in Alabama due to Claudette, including 10 children
Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall...
Officials: Deadly Pride parade crash appears unintentional
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river
One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting in Oakland; motive sought
Family members of a Harris County deputy constable were shot during a home invasion.
Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas