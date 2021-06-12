The Maine CDC reports one new Covid-19 related death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 53 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one new death.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,540.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 845.

The Maine CDC reported that 744,421 Mainers, or 55.38% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has two new cases, which brings the total to 1,884 cases.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 845

Total cases: 68,540

14-day positivity rate: 1.6%

Currently hospitalized: 48

Patients in intensive care: 28

Patients on ventilators: 14

