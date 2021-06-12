The Maine CDC reports one new Covid-19 related death
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 53 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one new death.
The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,540.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 845.
The Maine CDC reported that 744,421 Mainers, or 55.38% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Aroostook County has two new cases, which brings the total to 1,884 cases.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 845
- Total cases: 68,540
- 14-day positivity rate: 1.6%
- Currently hospitalized: 48
- Patients in intensive care: 28
- Patients on ventilators: 14
