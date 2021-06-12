Update with Presque Isle PD on their ransomware attack

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - In April of 2021, the Presque Isle Police Department was a victim of a ransomware attack. News Source 8 Adriana Sanchez spoke with Chief Laurie Kelly on where they stand now.

“We did not pay a ransom that I know of, they did give our IT people basically proof of existence that they hacked into our system and had coversheets of maybe 5 reports in there some of them weren’t anything confidential anyways,” said Chief Laurie Kelly

Reporter Adriana Sanchez asked, “So these new reports and new allegations that I’ve been reading online that they officially leaked files onto the dark web is not true then?

“They may have wherever they said they leaked them they’re not accessible, so I mean even if they posted something somewhere in the dark web we weren’t able to actually go in and say yeah we could access them so were thinking it’s not accessible as far as we know nothing was leaked and it can’t be accessed at this point what they said they had,” answered Chief Kelly.

Chief Kelly says they believe this happened due to someone opening a phishing email.

