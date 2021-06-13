The Maine CDC reports 50 new Covid-19 cases
Jun. 13, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 50 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no new deaths.
The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,590.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 845.
The Maine CDC reported that 746,673 Mainers, or 63.05% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Aroostook County has one new case, which brings the total to 1,885 cases.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 845
- Total cases: 68,590
- 14-day positivity rate: 1.6%
- Currently hospitalized: 39
- Patients in intensive care: 23
- Patients on ventilators: 12
