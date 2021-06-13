Advertisement

The Maine CDC reports 50 new Covid-19 cases

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 50 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no new deaths.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,590.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 845.

The Maine CDC reported that 746,673 Mainers, or 63.05% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has one new case, which brings the total to 1,885 cases.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 845
  • Total cases: 68,590
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.6%
  • Currently hospitalized: 39
  • Patients in intensive care: 23
  • Patients on ventilators: 12

