Advertisement

Bill would make it crime to improperly store gun near child

The Maine State House in Augusta
The Maine State House in Augusta(WABI)
By Associated Press
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature is moving forward with a proposal to change its child endangerment laws to include unauthorized access to firearms.

The law currently states that a person can be found guilty of endangering a child if they knowingly sell, furnish or give away items such as liquor, tobacco and ammunition to children under age 16.

The proposal from Democratic Rep. Vicki Doudera changes the law to include leaving a loaded firearm where a child can access it.

Twenty-seven states have similar laws.

The Maine House of Representatives voted last week to advance Doudera’s proposal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!" Filling...
The unanswered ‘Jeopardy!’ question: Who’s the new host?
Application now open for one-time payment incentive to get unemployed Mainers back to work
Coronavirus in Maine
Daily infections continue to plummet in Maine
Fossils found in Northern Maine woods.
A prehistoric discovery in the northern Maine woods is providing a look into what Maine was like 400 million years ago
Path to Green level announced
New Brunswick releases plan to reopen province

Latest News

Cousins save baby moose in Allagash
Two cousins save baby moose from drowning in Allagash
Cousins save baby moose in Allagash
Cousins save baby moose in Allagash
People honored Flag Day in Aroostook County.
Flag Day Honored in Aroostook County
Flag Day was celebrated in Aroostook County.
Flag Day