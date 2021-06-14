Advertisement

Daily infections continue to plummet in Maine

Coronavirus in Maine
Coronavirus in Maine
By Associated Press
Updated: 21 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 13 new COVID-19 infections on Monday - the lowest total since late September - as the number of cases continue to decline in the state.

The 24-hour tally represented the smallest daily increase in infections since Sept. 27, 2020, when 12 cases were reported statewide, officials said.

The number of infections reported on Monday is typically lower because fewer tests are conducted on weekends, A week earlier, the state reported 30 infections on a Monday.

Nonetheless, the overall trend has been downward for weeks in Maine.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has dipped over the past two weeks, going from 109 per day on May 29 to 51 new cases per day on June 12. The AP is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.

No new deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 845, according to the Maine CDC. All told, more than 68,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Maine since the start of the pandemic, the Maine CDC said.

