Maine CDC reports 13 additional cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 13 COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,603.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 845.

The Maine CDC reported that 748,395 Mainers, or 55.68% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Aroostook County. The total number of cases remains at 1,885.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.