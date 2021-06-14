Maine CDC reports 13 additional cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
Updated: 21 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 13 COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.
The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,603.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 845.
The Maine CDC reported that 748,395 Mainers, or 55.68% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Aroostook County. The total number of cases remains at 1,885.
Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.