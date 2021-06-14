Maine eyes tougher lead testing in school drinking water

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers want to strengthen lead testing in school drinking water.

The Maine Legislature has been considering a proposal to decrease the standard for lead in drinking water from 15 parts per billion to four parts per billion.

The Maine House of Representatives unanimously approved of the proposal on June 7 and sent it to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

Lead exposure in children has been linked to slowed growth, hearing problems, anemia and other health problems.

