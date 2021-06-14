Advertisement

University of Maine System eyes flat tuition for in-state students

(WAGM)
By Ashley Blackford
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WMTW) —

A key committee has approved a resolution to hold in-state tuition flat for University of Maine System students in the coming year.

The Finance, Facilities and Technology Committee of the University of Maine System Board of Trustees made the recommendation Monday.

The system said in a statement that the move would help keep the cost of a UMaine education down for students and families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The $578 million budget could be adopted later this month.

The system said it would be the seventh time in the last ten years it has held the line on tuition rates for Mane students.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!" Filling...
The unanswered ‘Jeopardy!’ question: Who’s the new host?
Application now open for one-time payment incentive to get unemployed Mainers back to work
Coronavirus in Maine
Daily infections continue to plummet in Maine
Fossils found in Northern Maine woods.
A prehistoric discovery in the northern Maine woods is providing a look into what Maine was like 400 million years ago
Path to Green level announced
New Brunswick releases plan to reopen province

Latest News

Cousins save baby moose in Allagash
Two cousins save baby moose from drowning in Allagash
Cousins save baby moose in Allagash
Cousins save baby moose in Allagash
People honored Flag Day in Aroostook County.
Flag Day Honored in Aroostook County
Flag Day was celebrated in Aroostook County.
Flag Day
The Maine State House in Augusta
Bill would make it crime to improperly store gun near child