Weather on the Web Monday, June 14th

By Robert Grimm
Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

There was a little bit of sunshine, to start off the day. This afternoon will see rain showers and isolated storms popping up, mainly for Northwestern Aroostook during the early afternoon and evening. Central and Southeast Aroostook stay relatively dry today, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower.

Then, more scattered rain showers continue through the overnight, and through the day tomorrow. The afternoon brings more rain and storms ahead of an approaching cold front... where we could see localized heavier showers, lightning, and stronger wind gusts.

The middle part of the week quiets down a little bit.. but we have a chance for showers almost every day moving ahead this week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

