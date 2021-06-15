Ashland and SAHS prepare for Regional Finals

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Ashland Hornets softball team and SAHS baseball team will both be appearing in Regional Championship games on Wednesday. Both teams have been succesful for quite awhile, but it’s been a minute since they were able to compete for a regional title. Rene Cloukey has that story.

(Terry Hunter):” They are very excited it has been 10 years since we have been down there. This group of girls some of them have been with me since the eighth grade and they are a very good bunch of young ladies and they know how to play. We are going to go down and see what we can do. They are overly excited.”

(Todd Collier):” This team has never given up all season. I am completely impressed with them. There has never been a day that they quit. The two games that we lost we were right there. We lost the first game against Hodgdin the bottom of the 7th and then it was a slugfest 12-8 here. We have never been out of a game and we never give up.”

The Hornets are undefeated on the season and have shown they are an excellent hitting team.

Hunter:” We really believe we are one of the best hitting clubs. From 1-9 everybody can hit that ball.If we can do good on defense and we can get them out we can score some runs. We have averaged 17 runs a game.”

The Warriors suffered two losses on the regular season and avenged the losses when they stopped Hodgdon in the semifinals on Saturday. SAHS also has relied on their bats this year

.Collier:” We look around and all we look at is the signs that are on the fence and the one in center field and that is what we are striving for. I have never been there I lost in the semifinals so it is a new experience for me too.”

Making it to the Regional title game is a huge accomplishment and both coaches hope their teams play well, but they also want to have fun when they take the field.

Collier:” Go out there tell them to have fun and when the game ends we will see who comes out on top.”

Hunter:” Just hope we go down and play well. The teams down there are going to be excellent and you just hope you have a good day because anybody can win those games.”

