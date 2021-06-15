Advertisement

Flag Day Honored in Aroostook County

By Maria Trivelpiece
Updated: 12 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Flag Day is a day set aside to honor our nation’s flag. Veteran Roger Felix says the purpose of flag day is, “to take one step back and just think about what the flag means to each person, from people that have been in the military to our civilian population as a whole. "

Felix also said, “the flag is a sacred symbol in the eyes of many people who have served our country and to hope that people throughout the nation set this day aside to remember that our flag is recognized by our friends and our enemies of a symbol of freedom.”

People celebrate the day by flying the flag and flag-folding ceremonies, but today, Felix took part in a flag retirement ceremony.

“We retired over 1500 grave flags, and probably 5 or 600 home flags and some ceremonial flags as well,” he said.

Felix said whether people are taking part in ceremony, flying a flag, or simply acknowledging the day in a different way, he hopes people acknowledge what the flag means and the people who make it possible to fly freely.

