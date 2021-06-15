Advertisement

Funtown Splashtown hires enough workers to open 7 days a week

(WABI)
By WMTW
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Funtown Splashtown said it has hired enough workers to open seven days a week in July and August.

The amusement park had said last month that it would only be able to operate five days a week this summer due to the worker shortage.

However, the park posted on Facebook that it has had an increase in job applicants allowing it to return to being open seven days a week next month.

Funtown said it has open positions for lifeguards, EMTs and ride operators.

Many seasonal employers have said they are struggling to hire enough workers for the busy summer tourism season.

The Maine hospitality industry estimated there is a shortage of 16,000 workers to fill seasonal jobs in the state.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Single vehicle crash in Woodland claims the life of a 28 year old Perham woman
Cousins save baby moose in Allagash
Two cousins save baby moose from drowning in Allagash
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run
Gavel
Maine’s 3rd murder trial since reopening of courts gets underway
Path to Green level announced
New Brunswick releases plan to reopen province

Latest News

Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Single vehicle crash in Woodland claims the life of a 28 year old Perham woman
Gavel
Maine’s 3rd murder trial since reopening of courts gets underway
FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows...
US urges court to reimpose Boston bomber’s death sentence
bluShift Aerospace
bluShift’s next launch won’t be in The County but they do have plans to visit