Funtown Splashtown hires enough workers to open 7 days a week

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Funtown Splashtown said it has hired enough workers to open seven days a week in July and August.

The amusement park had said last month that it would only be able to operate five days a week this summer due to the worker shortage.

However, the park posted on Facebook that it has had an increase in job applicants allowing it to return to being open seven days a week next month.

Funtown said it has open positions for lifeguards, EMTs and ride operators.

Many seasonal employers have said they are struggling to hire enough workers for the busy summer tourism season.

The Maine hospitality industry estimated there is a shortage of 16,000 workers to fill seasonal jobs in the state.

