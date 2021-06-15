PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good news could be coming for in-state University of Maine students.

The Finance, Facilities and Technology Committee of the University of Maine System Board of Trustees has approved holding tuition flat for in state students. The $578 million spending plan will be the seventh year the UMS budget has held tuition rates flat for Maine students. Irene Neal, a student at UMFK, says if this is adopted by the board of trustees, it will be one less worry for students and their families.

“I think that just to have the tuition to stay the same for the next year it’s just one less thing that students and their families to worry about this time and it can be more energy they have to focus on whatever they’re studying in school. "

“It’s an important moment for us. We also understand that when you look at New England there is a variance in wealth and income and we think we’re addressing that. What we’re very proud is that we’ve been able to effectively lower our cost for the people of Maine versus the average wage or household income.”

The board of trustees will consider final approval of the budget on June 25.

