PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -June is national men’s health month. In this week’s Medical Monday, News Source 8′s Megan Cole speaks with a doctor about the importance of that yearly checkup.

It isn’t always a top priority, but health officials say a yearly checkup should be on everyone’s to do list.

“A lot of individuals, men included, have the idea well if it’s not broke, don’t fix it, or I feel fine, I don’t have any time. Probably one of the best ways to think about it is if you’ve bought a new car, you’re gonna change the oil. If you don’t change the oil for a year, five years, ten years the car still gonna run but when it comes right down to it, bad things are gonna happen.”

That’s why Dr. Brian Adrian, a primary care physician at Northern Light Primary care in Fort Fairfield says it’s important for people to get yearly checkups, especially men, as there are a number of health concerns to watch out for.

“So the main topics in men’s health include prostate cancer. Prostate cancer affects men and we have about 30 to 35,000 new cases per year. Prostate cancer is slow growing and it actually accounts for 10% of the cancer related deaths in men. Another topic in men’s health is testicular cancer. Testicular cancer is relatively rare, about 9,000 cases per year reported. Unfortunately, it affects men in the younger age group of 20 to 35.”

He adds it’s also important for men to take care of themselves.

“Follow a heart healthy, calorie controlled. Current recommendation is for men to get exercise 30 minutes up to 5 times a week. Even in addition to if they have an active or vigorous work schedule. We encourage them to keep up with their immunizations and we get them to try to pay attention to their life, their lifestyle and their activities.”

If you’re in need of a checkup, you’re encouraged to contact your primary care provider.

