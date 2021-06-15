Advertisement

Maine approves ban on aerial spraying of herbicides in woods

By Associated Press
Updated: 17 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature has approved a proposal to ban aerial spraying of some herbicides in the state’s forests.

The proposal, introduced by Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson, would stop the aerial spraying of glyphosate and other synthetic herbicides as a forest management strategy.

The Maine Senate approved it Monday.

Glyphosate is a widely-used weed killer and is the active ingredient in Roundup. Jackson said he was concerned the herbicides seep into rivers and streams, jeopardize ecosystems and pose threats to human health.

