No new COVID-19 cases reported in Aroostook County for the second day in a row

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Updated: 17 hours ago
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 29 COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,632.

Maine CDC reported 3 additional deaths, bringing the total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died to 848.

The Maine CDC reported that 752,286 Mainers, or 63.53% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Aroostook County. The total number of cases remains at 1,885.

